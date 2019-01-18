Travelers found long lines at security checkpoints at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Friday morning.

The waits came with a rush of travel for the long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend — not as a result of the government shutdown or shortages of TSA workers, said airport spokesman Patrick Hogan.

A full complement of TSA screeners was on duty at 6 a.m. Friday when lines from the North and South checkpoints crisscrossed in the middle of the terminal. The lines created anxious moments for some passengers, but passenger screening canine teams kept security lines moving. Most travelers made it thorough security in about 15 minutes, Hogan said.

By 10:30 a.m., the airport was quiet and lines were back to their normal length.

Early mornings are always a busy time at the airport and the crush of passengers heading out for the long Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday weekend added to crowds. Lines were longer than normal at airline ticket counters, too, Hogan said.

The average wait time to get through security without PreCheck at MSP on Thursday was 36 minutes — longer than normal 30-minute average wait time nationwide and the second-longest among top airports that day, according a TSA statement.

Security lines at MSP Terminal 1 were light just prior to 10:00 on the morning of Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Several hours earlier, lines from both checkpoints were so long they converged and filled the entire area. Shari L. Gross • shari.gross@startribune.com

Fears that the ongoing government shutdown and a spike in the number of TSA workers calling in sick have passengers wary. In Miami, an entire terminal was shut down due to a scarcity of TSA screeners. But Hogan said screeners have continued to show up for work at MSP even though they are not being paid.

He advised passengers to arrive 2 hours early to park, check luggage and get through security.