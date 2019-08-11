Audiences helped the "Fast & Furious" spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw" take another lap at No. 1 even with an onslaught of four new major releases this weekend. From family films to R-rated adult fare, moviegoers had their pick as studios tried to capitalize on the waning days of summer.

This weekend some debuts fared better than others. "There are always going to be casualties when there are this many openers," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for box office tracker comScore.

According to estimates from Universal Pictures Sunday, the Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham action flick "Hobbs & Shaw" fell 58% from its first weekend but added $25.4 million from North American theaters.

Second place went to the PG-13 film "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," which cut through the clutter with a better than expected $20.8 million. Lionsgate distributed the Guillermo del Toro-produced horror flick.

Newcomer "Dora and the Lost City of Gold," from Paramount Pictures, found a healthy audience too, earning an estimated $17 million for fourth-place behind the enduring "The Lion King."

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters:

1. "Hobbs & Shaw," $25.4 million.

2. "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," $20.8 million.

3. "The Lion King," $20 million.

4. "Dora and the Lost City of Gold," $17 million.

5. "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood," $11.6 million.

6. "The Art of Racing in the Rain," $8.1 million.

7. "The Kitchen," $5.5 million.

8. "Spider-Man: Far From Home," $5.3 million.

9. "Toy Story 4," $4.4 million.

10. "Bring the Soul: The Movie," $2.3 million.

Associated Press