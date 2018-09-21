Peony root auction

The Minnesota Peony Society will host a peony root auction. Gardeners will demonstrate how to divide peonies and will be on hand to answer questions. Peonies offered will include a wide variety of colors, forms and even some hard-to-find collectibles. 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29. Free. Bachman's, 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. 612-861-7600.

White Bear historic house tour

Tour 10 historic homes in and around White Bear Lake, including grand estates, lavish lake homes and quaint, cozy cottages. Noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 30. $25-$30; tickets available at squareup.com/store/whitebearhistory. For more information, go to whitebearhistory.org.

MELISSA WALKER

Designer sample sale

The ASID Minnesota Sample Sale is International Market Square's largest sale of the year. Find high-end rugs, art, lighting, furniture and home decor at 50 to 80 percent off retail prices from IMS showrooms. Free admission and parking. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29, International Market Square, 275 Market St., Mpls. imsdesigncenter.com.

LYNN UNDERWOOD