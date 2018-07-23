Minnesota United established some history Sunday against LAFC.

The Loons’ five goals are the most the team has ever scored in an MLS game, and the four-goal winning margin ties for the team’s biggest victory. The three points also marked a three-game winning streak, which is the longest point run for the Loons in the MLS era.

The Loons beat LAFC 5-1 at TCF Bank Stadium in front of an announced crowd of 22,739. United improved to 9-11-1 and moved up to seventh in the Western conference. LAFC fell to 10-5-5 for second place in the West.

Midfielder Rasmus Schuller, who has been one of the most consistent players this year, earned some reward for that solid play by scoring his first goal for the Loons in the 25th minute. Playmaker Darwin Quintero set him up with the assist in the box.

But a minute later, LAFC midfielder Benny Feilhaber equalized after the Loons looked disorganized in the box and couldn’t clear the ball.

Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath said ahead of Wednesday’s game that he spent some extra time on the film session, showing his team’s failure to respond after scoring goals in a 3-2 victory July 14 against Real Salt Lake. Heath said his players didn’t look ready and are often at their most vulnerable right after scoring. In fact, he thought his team could have given up two goals within 90 seconds of scoring in that Salt Lake game.

Minnesota United forward Darwin Quintero went on the attack and was fouled by LAFC's Jordan Harvey. Quintero scored a goal and had two assists in the Loons' 5-1 rout of LAFC at TCF Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Striker Christian Ramirez, though, made up for that mistake in the 45th minute, scoring United’s first goal off a set piece this year. LAFC failed to clear Ibson’s corner kick, and Ramirez managed to scoop up the ball and put it past LAFC goalkeeper Tyler Miller.

And just to ensure that earlier failure didn’t happen again, Quintero scored seconds later, finishing at the far post to give the Loons a two-goal lead heading into halftime.

That theme continued into the second half. Winger Miguel Ibarra scored in the 56th minute. And then two minutes later, he assisted Ramirez’s second score.

The Loons achieved their goal of grabbing a maximum nine points in the past three home games from the past nine days. They next play 9 p.m. Saturday at the Vancouver Whitecaps.