On the 4th of July, it’s the flags of Japan and Canada flying high on the leaderboard in the first round of the inaugural 3M Open in Blaine.

Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Hadwin shot matching 7-under 64s on Thursday morning at TPC Twin Cities.

Brian Harman and Sunjae Im sit a shot back at 6 under with the afternoon wave on the course following a 36-minute weather delay for thunderstorms in the north metro area.

A hazy, calm summer morning greeted players with early tee times and they responded to the soft conditions by playing the course more than a stroke under par in total.

Alexandria’s Tom Lehman, a co-designer of the course who supervised changes meant to lengthen and toughen the layout in preparation for the PGA Tour’s debut here, was among those with positive results to start. The 60-year-old shot a bogey-free 4-under 67 in front of a large home-town support gallery.

One group behind, Wayzata’s Tim Herron pulled off the shot of the day with a hole-in-one at the 208-yard par-3 No. 8.

World No. 1 Brooks Koepka and No. 8 Bryson DeChambeau were among the players on the course for the afternoon wave.

They’re all chasing the pair at the top.

Matsuyama missed a short putt on his last hole for par, his lone bogey on the day.

“Just a little hiccup there at the last but I’m satisfied with the way I played all day,” Matsuyama said through an interpreter.

The same could not be said for crowd-favorite Phil Mickelson. He signed for a 3-over 74 that included a triple-bogey eight on the 18th hole after hitting into the water twice.

“You can’t do that and compete,” Mickelson said of taking penalty strokes. “It’s frustrating because I felt like I was playing well, making some good swings. [And] I made some terrible ones.”

