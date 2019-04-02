Mega-promoter Live Nation is offering a special deal on tickets for $25 or less for three-dozen upcoming concerts.

Yes, the company that specializes in “dynamic pricing” (read prices vary by supply and demand) is featuring discounts on many upcoming Twin Cities shows, starting with Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason on Wednesday and extending to Carbon Leaf on Oct. 10.

Other concerts include L7, Aly & AJ, Haley Rinehart, Walk Off the Earth, Drake White and New Found Glory.

The offer is good through 10 p.m. Sunday, or until the ticket inventory is gone. Use the promo code LIVE25. And, surprise, there are no additional fees. Click here to purchase.

Last spring, Live Nation offered a similar $20 deal but for bigger names, including Rod Stewart, the Pretenders, Zac Brown Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Hall & Oates and the Head & the Heart.