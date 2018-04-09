In their quest to reach the postseason for the first time since 2003-04 season, the Timberwolves are taking things right down to the wire.

With two games remaining this season — Monday night against Memphis and Wednesday night against Denver, both at Target Center — they could still finish as high as fourth in the Western Conference (with a good deal of help) or could still miss the playoffs entirely.

As of mid-day Monday, the Wolves are tied with the Nuggets for the No. 8 seed at 45-35. The Pelicans, Thunder and Spurs are all one game ahead at 46-34, while Utah is No. 4 at 47-33. Portland is third at 48-32, but the Wolves cannot catch Portland.

Here, then, is an attempt to clarify a confusing situation by laying out potential playoff scenarios for the Wolves. (And yes, I realize doing a 1,000-word post attempting to clarify Wolves playoffs scenarios is the most on-brand thing I could possibly do).

If the Wolves win Monday and Wednesday …

They are guaranteed to make the playoffs as at least the No. 8 seed. That seed, of course, is not at all preferred because it would set up a first-round playoff matchup against the Rockets — against whom the Wolves are 0-4 this season.

The Wolves could ascend as high as the No. 4 seed. Winning twice would give them a finishing record of 47-35. If the Jazz lose twice — they have to play the Warriors and Blazers still — Minnesota would be in the mix for the No. 4 seed as long as the Spurs, Pelicans and Thunder also lose one of their final two games.

Regardless, tiebreakers would probably come into play if the Wolves finish 47-35. And this is where Minnesota has a big edge. They would win head-to-head tiebreakers against the Jazz (season series tied 2-2 but Wolves have a better division record), the Thunder (won season series 3-1) and Pelicans (won season series 4-0) but lose it to the Spurs (lost 2-1 in season series). The primary tiebreaker that would come into play for three teams or more is head-to-head record, and the Wolves would do pretty well there, too — particularly if one of the teams involved was the Pelicans.

Say, for instance, the Wolves couldn’t catch the Jazz but they finished in a four-way tie with the Pelicans, Spurs and Thunder at 47-35. The Wolves went 8-3 against those teams and would win the tiebreaker, making them the No. 5 seed.

If the Wolves beat Memphis but lose to Denver …

They could still make the playoffs. In fact, they will clinch a playoff berth tonight with a win over Memphis if Denver loses to Portland and the Spurs beat the Kings. That would drop the Nuggets a game behind the Wolves (and the Wolves would hold the two-team tiebreaker even with a loss Wednesday) while eliminating the possibility of a three-way tie between the Wolves, Nuggets and Spurs (one of the only tiebreakers the Wolves would lose).

The Wolves could also still get in under this scenario even if Denver wins twice if one of the teams a game ahead of them loses its last two games — as long as it’s not just San Antonio that finishes 0-2. The only two-team tiebreaker the Wolves would lose in this scenario is with the Spurs, and they would win any tiebreaker with three or more teams involving the Spurs, Pelicans and Thunder. It’s impossible for all three teams of those teams to go 0-2, since the Spurs and Pelicans play each other in the finale Wednesday.

If the Wolves lose to Memphis but beat Denver …

Let’s say the Wolves lay an egg tonight but rally to defeat the Nuggets on Wednesday.

They would still clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Nuggets on Wednesday regardless of whether Denver wins or loses tonight. The Wolves would either finish a game ahead of Denver (if Denver also loses tonight) or tied with Denver at 46-36 (if Denver wins tonight), with Minnesota holding a tiebreaker edge over Denver (3-1 series win) and also holding any tiebreakers involving three or more teams that could finish 46-36 (even Denver and San Antonio in this scenario).

If the Wolves lose to Memphis and Denver …

They will miss the playoffs. Plain and simple.

Ideal scenario if you’re a Wolves fan: Minnesota goes 2-0, the Jazz go 0-2, every team currently 46-34 loses at least once and the Wolves wind up in a tiebreaker involving at least the Jazz and New Orleans at 47-35. That would give the Wolves the inside track on the No. 4 seed and first-round home court advantage.

Pretty good scenario if you’re a Wolves fan: Minnesota goes 2-0, the Jazz goes at least 1-1 and clinches the No. 4 seed, but enough teams that are currently 46-34 lose at least once and tiebreaker edges help the Wolves at least move up to the No. 6 seed — meaning they would avoid the Warriors and Rockets in the first round. (And yes, the Warriors have struggled lately and Steph Curry is slated to miss the first round, but I still think they will have an extra gear once the bright lights go on. They’ve been on cruise control locked into the No. 2 seed for weeks).

At least they made it scenario: Wolves go 2-0 or 1-1, get in as the No. 7 or 8, and at least get to taste playoff basketball again.

Nightmare scenario: The Wolves lose twice.

In addition to Wolves wins, you should be rooting for …

Monday: Oklahoma City to lose at Miami, Denver to lose at home to Portland, the Spurs to win at home over the Kings (though a Spurs loss could help the Wolves in seeding, a Spurs win could help them clinch tonight) and the Pelicans to lose at the Clippers.

Tuesday: Utah to lose at home to Golden State.

Wednesday: Probably New Orleans to win at home over the Spurs (depending on what happens Monday), Memphis to win at Oklahoma City and Utah to lose at Portland.

Long story short: Two Wolves wins would mean they are in the playoffs for sure with a decent chance of improving their seed depending on how other teams currently above them do. A Wolves win over Memphis but a loss to Denver could still get them in, but they would need help. A Wolves loss to Memphis but win over Denver would still get them in. But in both cases of a 1-1 split, it would be far less likely the Wolves could improve from the No. 8 seed. And two losses would mean a once-promising season wound end short of the playoffs.