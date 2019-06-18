The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office decided against filing criminal sexual conduct charges against two Gophers wrestlers who had been in the jail since Saturday night, while an investigation continues.

Gophers star Gable Steveson, 19, and teammate Dylan Martinez, 21, were released from the county jail Tuesday. They had been held on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct since their arrests over the weekend for an alleged incident Friday.

The county attorney’s office said in a statement that they will work closely with Minneapolis Police Department over the next 90 days to review the evidence against the two.

The wrestlers also could be subject to additional investigation by the University of Minnesota’s athletic department. As athletes, they are subject to a university code of conduct that is more stringent than either state law or the code governing regular students. The two are subject to discipline at the discretion of the athletic department that could range from verbal warnings to dismissal.

On Sunday, after their arrests became public, the U’s Athletic Department issued a statement saying two athletes had been suspended from team activity. The U didn’t identify the athletes or their sport.

The Minneapolis police report on the alleged incident Friday night said the two sexually penetrated a victim with an object. The alleged victim’s name was redacted but the report said the person received treatment at the hospital.

Steveson’s lawyer Christa Groshek cautioned against reading too much into the police report. She said the statutes are broadly written and that does not necessarily mean what a layperson would assume.

Groshek said Steveson has continued cooperating with police. Martinez’s family members have not been reached for comment, and it is unclear whether he has retained an attorney.

The Gophers wrestling program is well established and the U is set to play host to the NCAA national championships in March 2020 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Steveson is a marquee athlete with a legitimate shot at competing in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

In addition to student code of conduct violations and criminal charges, the wrestlers could face an inquiry from the U’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action (EOAA). That inquiry would be triggered by a complaint from the alleged victim to the office. Similar EOAA complaints have factored into other high-profile problems with athletes who didn’t face criminal charges.

In January 2018, star basketball player Reggie Lynch was suspended after the U’s EOAA found that Lynch had violated the university code regarding sexual misconduct and sexual assault, stalking and relationship violence. He left the U, but no criminal charges were ever filed.

In late 2016, 10 Gophers football players were suspended in connection with sexual assault allegations. Ultimately, nine of the players filed a federal civil rights lawsuit claiming they were subject to racial and sexual discrimination in the U’s internal investigation. The lawsuit is pending.

The allegation is the second high-profile blow to the Gophers wrestling program in three years. In September 2016, veteran coach J Robinson was fired for his handling of an alleged drug ring among wrestlers that involved the anti-anxiety medication Xanax. Four wrestlers were suspended.

Steveson was a Minnesota wrestling star from Apple Valley long before he came to the U. As a Gophers freshman, he scored 35 victories and two losses for the Gophers and finished third at the 2019 NCAA Championships.

Martinez has two years of eligibility remaining with the U after not wrestling last year. Before joining the Gophers, he wrestled for Fresno City College and was a two-time California Community College champion. He wrestled for Clovis (Calif.) High School and contributed to its 91 consecutive dual meet victories.