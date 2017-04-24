The Hennepin County measles outbreak has grown to 20 cases after eight new infections were confirmed Monday.

State health officials said that all of the cases have occurred within the Somali-American community and they urged parents to get the measles vaccine for themselves and their children if they are unvaccinated.

The vaccine, known as the MMR vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella protection, is typically given at around age 1 and a second shot is administered between the ages of 4 and 6.

The Minnesota Health Department recommended Monday that the schedule for a second dose be accelerated for any Somali-American children who have received the initial shot, which they said is a common practice during outbreaks.

Among the eight new infections, the disease for the first time in this outbreak has sickened a baby under 12 months of age, a group that has been of concern to public health officials because they typically lack immunity protection.

So far, all of those who caught the measles have been aged 5 years or younger. Exposure has occurred at several day care centers.

Investigators have examined the vaccination records of 16 of those infected and none of them had received the MMR shot. Records for the other four are still being collected.

The outbreak, which started around the end of March, could still result in more cases. It can take up to three weeks for measles symptoms to develop. Symptoms include cough, sore throat, fever and a blotchy skin rash.

Children and parents that have been exposed to active cases are being asked to voluntarily remain at home if they are unvaccinated and avoid exposing others.