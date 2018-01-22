A strong storm pummeling much of southern Minnesota Monday will dump up to 10 inches of snow across the heart of the Twin Cities metro area with heavier amounts expected in the southern and eastern suburbs, the National Weather Service said.

The Twin Cities is in line to pick up more than was originally forecast as the storm on Monday morning shifted slightly to the north, and with that the heavy snow band was to set up right over the southern suburbs of the metro area, said meteorologist Eric Ahasic with the weather service’s Chanhassen office.

Totals will range from 4 to 6 inches in places such as Maple Grove and Rogers on the northwest side of the cities to a foot or more in places such as Cottage Grove, Cannon Falls and Red Wing. A blizzard warning that has made travel ill advised in seven counties in south central Minnesota was also expanded Monday morning to include Rice and Le Sueur counties to the south and southwest of the metro area.

Southern Minnesota was getting socked, too. MnDOT was advising no travel in an area from Pine Island west to Windom, especially in south central Minnesota on Hwy. 30 between Woodstock and Westbrook, Hwy. 91 from Lake Wilson to the Nobles County Line and on Hwy. 59 between Hwy. 30 and Fulda. Travel was not advised on I-90 west of Albert Lea or on roads west of I-35, the State Patrol said.

By 11:30 a.m., 6 inches of snow had fallen in Owatonna, 5 inches in Madelia, 3.5 inches in Mankato and Plainview, and just over 2 inches north of Rochester, according to the weather service.

Along with heavy snow, high winds blowing at up to 40 miles per hour were creating reduced visibility in those areas with whiteout conditions possible, the weather service said.

Graphic: Snow forecast and weather warnings map Graphic: Snow forecast and weather warnings map

As of noon, 137 flights at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had been canceled and 59 had been delayed, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

“Nearly every airline has a travel advisory in place. If you are traveling today, please check with your airline to verify flight status,” the airport said in a tweet.

Metro Transit advised riders heading home Monday afternoon to check the status of their bus should conditions continue to get worse. At 11:30 a.m., all routes were still running, but “we’ll keep you updated here if service is impacted,” the agency said.

Large school districts such as Burnsville, Prior Lake, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan and South Washington County had called off classes Monday ahead of the storm. Some, such as Minneapolis and St. Paul, went ahead with school but have canceled all after-school activities. Some St. Paul schools will dismiss students early.

The treacherous conditions caused a vehicle to slide off the road and crash through a fence on Hwy. 52 at 15th Street in Rochester Monday morning. It was one of 33 crashes and 37 spin outs the State Patrol had responded to between midnight and 10:45 a.m. It also said six semitrailer trucks had jackknifed.

Cities such as Mankato and Red Wing have called snow emergencies with more cities expected to follow.

A blizzard warning was in effect for an area south and west of the Twin Cities, including Mankato, St. James and Fairmont, while a Winter Storm Warning was in effect for the metro area and south central and southeastern Minnesota until midnight.