While not every Minnesotan is a fan of this mid-February heat wave, we asked readers to show us how they enjoyed the warm weather over the weekend. The verdict was unanimous: they love this early, extended taste of spring.

Hitting the links, if that’s what you call this, was a popular activity this weekend. Shawn Evans of Minneapolis passed along this shot of his foursome traversing the lake on the 8th hole at Stonebrooke Golf Club in Shakopee.

Paul Hedin of St. Cloud and his eight-year-old son Crosby took in a quick nine holes at Angushire Golf Course.

Lots of folks got their bikes out of storage this weekend. Andy Gregory of Eden Prairie, above left, said he went for a ride in Excelsior. Meanwhile, Steve in Prior Lake, whose car is pictured above right, “broke out the bikes for rides on Sat. and Sun. In February in MN!”

Raul Soria of Savage sent us this dispatch from a still-icy trail in southeastern Minnesota:

I was running 8 miles along the Zumbro River in shorts and one layer on top, which is totally impossible to do in February. Then I realized how beautiful the sunset was, and how lucky we were to be having this warm break in the middle of winter, so I stopped to take the shot with my phone. I run about 1,000 miles a year and the winter months are the hardest to get the miles in, but this weekend was phenomenal to log some.

Jason D’Amour of Glencoe took the kids up to Duluth, where they stopped at Canal Park (pictured) and Hawk Ridge.

Back in the cities, Sully and Luna played tug-of-war with a stick in the February sun, reports Molly Bonner of St. Louis Park.

The playground was yet another hotspot, as Cassie, left, can attest. Her photo was submitted by her grandmother, Denise Grant of Winnebago. At the Effa Playlot in Bloomington, right, Nicholas Martin, 18, waited at the bottom of the slide for his cousins Joshua Nelson, 10, and Lexi Nelson, 5. Thanks to Nicholas’ mom, Tina, for the submission.

Finally, warm weather can mean only one thing: ice cream. Chris and his 9-year-old son, Owen, of Minneapolis stopped by Sebastian Joe’s in Uptown. Excellent choice!

