A school bus with small children aboard crashed Wednesday morning on its way to a Cottage Grove school, and authorities say there are injuries.

The small Head Start bus ended up on its side near 80th Street and Hinton Avenue, just south of Crestview School, according to a supervisor with Washington County emergency dispatch.

The supervisor said there were students on the bus, and an unspecified number of minor injuries are being reported.

An ambulance was sent to the scene as a precaution.

Still uncertain, the supervisor added, was whether other vehicles were involved in the crash. She did say two tow trucks were dispatched to the scene.