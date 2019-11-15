Midway through the second quarter of their Nine-Man semifinal game Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium, Mountain Iron-Buhl and Hancock were tied.

Mountain Iron-Buhl had just evened the score with an 85-yard kickoff return and two-point conversion run by Dillon Drake.

On the ensuing kickoff, Hancock's Tyler Timmerman put an immediate end to Mountain Iron-Buhl's momentum, returning it 75 yards for a touchdown to give Hancock the lead for good.

"Our kids have done a nice job all season of recovering and going on to the next play," said Hancock coach Chad Christianson.

Timmerman's touchdown, the first of five Hancock touchdowns in a 10½-minute span, helped the Owls (13-0) pull away for a 65-32 victory over the Rangers.

Hancock, which led 30-14 at halftime, opened the third quarter with three touchdowns — each by Timmerman — in the first 4½ minutes to open a 50-14 lead.

Timmerman rushed for 239 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught a 61-yard touchdown pass. Preston Rohloff passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns for the Owls.

The Rangers (10-2) got within 50-26 early in the fourth quarter, but the Owls scored twice in 70 seconds to goup 65-26.

Drake led the Rangers with 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Owls will face either Mountain Lake Area or Win-E-Mac in the Prep Bowl on Nov. 30.