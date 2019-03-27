Regis Corp. plans to move its headquarters from Edina to Target Corp.’s former west corporate campus in Minneapolis.

Regis, which franchises and owns more than 8,000 hair salons worldwide, will occupy the top four floors of the building along Interstate 394, according to a Wednesday company news release. Regis expects to relocate early next year.

“We believe our new headquarters will facilitate collaboration among our internal teams, support our employee recruiting efforts and at the same time enhance shareholder value,” said Hugh Sawyer, Regis president and chief executive, in a statement.

Last year, the Opus Group development company bought the former Target office complex for $22.1 million with plans to remake the building and surrounding 24 acres into a multitenant office development. Renovations to modernize the building with amenities like a new cafeteria and rooftop deck were scheduled to be completed this spring.

Medical device company Tactile Medical has confirmed it plans to move 250 workers to the property in the fall. CBRE is representing Opus in leasing the building. The campus has sat empty since 2016 when Target moved 1,300 employees from the site to the company’s Brooklyn Park campus.

Regis has owned its current offices, located off Hwy. 100 and W. 70th Street in Edina, since 1992. It plans to sell the property with the help of Jim Vos and Steve Strom of Cresa Minneapolis.

