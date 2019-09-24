H&M is opening its 11th store in Minnesota on Thursday at Rosedale Center, while the Australian fashion jewelry store Lovisa and Tradehome Shoes will open at Ridgedale Center by the holiday shopping season.

The H&M store will take up 18,000 square feet in the Roseville mall and employ 20 people.

On opening day, anyone who brings a garment to recycle will receive a discount. The fast-fashion powerhouse also will give out discounts to several hundred customers on the first day of business.

The Rosedale store will include clothes for women and men, including a “shop in shop” section for accessories. It also will carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns through 14-year-olds.

Lovisa, which has opened 20 U.S. stores in the past two years, will open its first Minnesota location on the upper level of Ridgedale in Minnetonka. Lovisa, which has a big presence in its home country of Australia, has been growing its geography in the past few years to European and Asian countries as well as the U.S., expanding to 320 stores.

The chain recently opened in Chicago.

The Ridgedale location will bring Minnesota stores for Tradehome Shoes to more than a dozen. The footwear retailer carries over 150 brands and will be on the second level.

“Tradehome and Lovisa represent more of the rich diversity of retailers that our customers are looking for,” said Joan Suko, Ridgedale’s general manager, in a statement. “And I’m excited to report there are more coming.”