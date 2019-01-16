No one was hurt after bullets struck North High School in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon, school officials said.

Multiple shots were fired about 12:30 p.m. by the sidewalk west of the intersection at 15th and Irving avenues that "went into North High School near the front entrance of the school," Minneapolis Public Schools officials reported on Twitter.

"The building is now secure and students and staff are safe," school district officials said. "Our staff is supporting students in dealing with this incident. We appreciate your patience as we work to get more information."

North High will resume a normal school day on Thursday, district officials said.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo noted that while they're still searching for a suspect, he praised the quick response of the school resource officer who kept students safe and coordinated the police response to the school.

"We want every corner of our city safe, and we certainly expect our schools to be safe for our children," Arradondo said. "It never sits well certainly with myself, the MPD or communities when we have any acts of violence near our schools."

At 12:32 p.m., officers responded to the area of 15th and Irving Avenue North on a report of the sound of shots fired. A ShotSpotter activation was reported.

Within minutes, three school resource and numerous patrol officers arrived at the school at 1500 James Avenue. N. and searched the area attempting to locate the individuals who fired these shots, said police spokesman John Elder. No suspects were located, Elder said.

Evidence was collected for analysis, he added.

District spokesman Dirk Tiedmon said it's fortunate that "it wasn't a passing time or anything like that" at the school.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477. All tips are anonymous, and anyone providing information resulting in the arrest and conviction of those involved may be eligible for a financial reward.