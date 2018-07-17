The University of St. Thomas and the Macalester Groveland Community Council have cancelled a St. Paul City Council candidate forum scheduled for Wednesday evening, after candidate David Martinez said he plans to stay in the race despite recent arrests and calls to drop out.

“Given the circumstances and what’s transpired with the race over the course of the past week, we’ve decided to cancel the candidate forum,” Doug Hennes, vice president for government relations at the university, said Tuesday.

Martinez, 38, is running against Shirley Erstad and Mitra Jalali Nelson in a special election for the Fourth Ward seat. Despite having no political experience and being the least-known candidate in the otherwise quiet race, he has shaken up the campaign and drawn attention away from issues facing the city and the ward.

Both Erstad and Nelson, as well as Mayor Melvin Carter, have called for Martinez to drop out of the race. Election Day is Aug. 14.

St. Paul police arrested Martinez at his workplace in downtown St. Paul Monday morning, after a seminude photo of his estranged wife and the restraining order she filed against him appeared on his candidate website. In a conversation from the Ramsey County jail Monday night, Martinez told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that his account was hacked and he plans to stay in the council race.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office has not yet decided whether to charge Martinez, and has asked police to investigate further. Martinez could face felony charges under Minnesota law, and if convicted, he would be prohibited from serving on the City Council.

Martinez’s arrest followed a week of revelations, documented on his campaign website, about his increasingly erratic behavior and personal life. During the first week of July, he was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct at George Latimer Central Library, then banned from Target Field for a year after tussling with security officers the following day.