It’s dinnertime in the heat of the summer. The last thing you want to do is turn on the oven.

But if you’re not in an ice cream mood, how else are you going to prepare a dessert that will impress your guests without heating up the house? Make it on the grill.

You’d be amazed how good fruits taste when the flames caramelize the natural sugars inside them. Peaches and watermelon are particularly complemented by flames. You’d also be amazed how effective a good grill can be at baking things, including biscuits on top of peach cobbler. Following are a few simple and quick recipes for grilled desserts that will surprise your guests and keep you from sweating in the kitchen.