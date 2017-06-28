The combination of rain and road construction turned Wednesday's morning commute into a slow slog, more reminiscent of a snow-filled drive to work than one in mid-June.

While traffic on I-94 in the downtown Minneapolis construction zone moved reasonably well despite lane closures that began this week in the Lowry Hill Tunnel, the traffic on downtown Minneapolis streets and those feeding into the city — particularly the exit ramps — crept along at a turtle's pace. At times it was not moving at all.

Much of that was attributed to construction at 5th Street and Hennepin Avenue where new light rail tracks and concrete are being put down. Metro Transit is in the midst of an 11-day shutdown in downtown Minneapolis to fix tracks; as part of that several blocks of Hennepin Avenue were closed Tuesday at 8 p.m. for the construction. LRT service downtown — and Hennepin Avenue — will resume July 3.

Metro Transit said it was experiencing delays on many routes as buses and motorists hit the gridlock. The delays extended the morning rush hour well into late morning.

Howie Padilla, a spokesman with Metro Transit, said he thinks Wednesday's congestion is largely due to the combination of Metro Transit's rail construction and the state department of transportation's construction.

"We've been encouraging folks to plan trips ­— if there's different routes, see what you can do there" Padilla said. "And certainly give some extra time, if you can."

He said that by Monday, he anticipates much of the congestion will have cleared.

In a series of tweets, drivers expressed frustration and called for Minneapolis to deploy traffic control agents to help loosen the downtown knot. One tweeted of "epic delays" off I-94 into downtown.

Emily Zieska, an accountant with the Dougherty & Company LLC, said she was late to work today after her commute up I-94 was stalled for an hour and a half.

Zieska said passengers in cars that were carpooling got out around the last 30 car-lengths of the Fourth Street entrance ramp to walk to work. Bus drivers were letting people off the bus after crossing Second Avenue, she said.

She said she has to make her son's baseball game after work tonight, but after the surprise of her morning commute, she's not sure how early she'll have to leave to make it on time.

"There's no way of planning around it," she said. "You end up not meeting your work demands, not meeting your family life demands."

In the rest of the metro area, five rollover crashes and handful of wrecks didn't help matters either.

The morning rush started on a sour note for commuters in the northwest metro where two predawn wrecks brought traffic to a crawl on eastbound I-94. The first occurred near Hwy. 25 in Monticello, then ahead a semitrailer truck tipped over and blocked all lanes just before 5 a.m. at 101st Avenue N. in Maple Grove. The State Patrol shut down the freeway and diverted drivers onto eastbound Hwy. 610 for about an hour until the lanes reopened after 6 a.m.

Motorists on the Crosstown and I-494 in Bloomington, Edina and Richfield were unable to push on the gas pedal too hard as traffic crept along, largely due to rain but also due to a lane-blocking crash on the east Crosstown at France Avenue at the peak of the rush.

