A Metro Transit Green Line train struck a pedestrian near St. Paul’s Hamline station Monday evening, causing significant delays on the line.

Green Line trains are only operating from Target Field to Snelling, and from Capitol/Rice to the Union Depot station.

Metro Transit is asking people needing service from Hamline to Western to use Route 16 buses.

“Please expect significant delays along the entire Green Line and leave yourself extra time if possible,” Metro Transit authorities said on Twitter.

Information about the crash wasn’t immediately available.

