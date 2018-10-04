It really is great.
The Great Minnesota Get-Together was named the Fair of the Year Tuesday evening by the International Entertainment Buyers Association, a trade group of people who work behind the scenes of the concert business. The Minnesota State Fair beat out fairs in Wisconsin, California, Delaware and Vancouver, BC, among other finalists for the honor from the Nashville-based group.
This year the state fair set a new attendance record, with more than 2 million visitors during the 12-day run. Among this year’s Grandstand concerts: Culture Club, Sugarland, Earth Wind & Fire, the Beach Boys and Niall Horan.
The honor was announced at a conference in Nashville.
STAR TRIBUNE STAFF
