By the time the 12 days of the fair wrapped on Monday, 2,046,533 fairgoers set a new overall attendance record. The previous record of 1,997,320 was set last year.

This year, the fair set five daily attendance records:

• Thursday, Aug. 23, with 122,695 visitors

• Saturday, Aug. 25, with 222,194 visitors

• Wednesday, Aug. 29, with 144,940 visitors

• Thursday, Aug. 30, with 156,764 visitors

• Saturday, Sept. 1, with 270,426 visitors