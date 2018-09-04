The Minnesota State Fair broke the record for attendance by topping more than 2 million visitors.
The previous record of 1,997,320 was set last year.
By the time the 12 days of the fair wrapped on Monday, 2,046,533 fairgoers set a new overall attendance record. The previous record of 1,997,320 was set last year.
This year, the fair set five daily attendance records:
• Thursday, Aug. 23, with 122,695 visitors
• Saturday, Aug. 25, with 222,194 visitors
• Wednesday, Aug. 29, with 144,940 visitors
• Thursday, Aug. 30, with 156,764 visitors
• Saturday, Sept. 1, with 270,426 visitors
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Fair breaks attendance record, surpasses 2M for first time
Over the 12 days of the Minnesota State Fair, 2,046,533 fairgoers streamed through the gates.
Local
Junior college football player from Detroit drowns swimming in Ely lake after practice
He was underwater for 20 minutes, authorities said.
Local
For most Minnesota school districts, it's the first day of school
Spruced-up school buildings and a visit from Gov. Mark Dayton among opening day highlights.
Music
Prince estate sues 'brazen bootlegger,' others selling CDs of his last show, trove of other music
Suit seeks many millions in compensation; sales over internet have been going on since 2016, the year Prince died.
Movies
Sting operation recovered Dorothy's stolen ruby slippers
A pair of ruby slippers used in "The Wizard of Oz" and later stolen from a Minnesota museum were recovered in a sting operation after a man approached the shoes' insurer and said he could help get them back, the FBI said Tuesday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.