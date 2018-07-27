Wearing a black dress and a white rose corsage on her wrist, Marie Antone followed her prom date onto the crowded, dimly lit dance floor.

"This one is going out to Marie," the DJ announced. As the first notes of one of her favorite songs played, Antone's date gently took her hands. Together they swayed from side to side.

This was Antone's first prom, something she never imagined she'd experience. She turned 74 last November, and has 20 great-grandchildren.

Her date is Chief Sealth graduate Juan "Neeto" Old Chief Betancourt. The 18-year-old wanted to honor Antone, his great-grandmother, by bringing her to his senior prom at the Seattle Art Museum in June.

"In our ways, like, the women are like the strong ones," said Betancourt, who is Squamish, Yakama and Blackfeet. "They're like the backbone pretty much." Antone is "loving, full of knowledge, quiet and powerful," he added.

Betancourt surprised Antone with a "promposal" at her West Seattle home with a sign that read, "Grandma gives the best hugs and kisses." The poster board was decorated with her favorite candy, Hershey's Kisses.

Great-grandmother Marie Antone, 74, wears a corsage at Salty’s restaurant in West Seattle on her way to prom. Antone lived in 32 different foster homes while growing up, and was unable to attend her own prom. Her great-grandson Juan “Neeto” Old Chief Betancourt, invited her to his prom to honor her contributions to their family. (Erika Schultz/Seattle Times/TNS)

"It was a wonderful surprise," said Antone.

Betancourt said his great-grandmother, who helped raise him, puts others ahead of herself. She taught him to forgive, be humble and to have a positive impact in the world, he said. He wanted the evening to celebrate her contributions to their family.

Antone wasn't able to attend prom in her youth. She lived in dozens of foster homes while growing up in Washington and Montana, after being abandoned by her mother. The Zack family on the Yakama Nation adopted her in her teenage years, and that's where she would later meet her husband. Together they had four children.

The hardships that Antone endured have made Betancourt recognize "there's always someone out there that can have it way worse than you," he said. "Family always comes first."

Uncle Bert Nolan drove Antone, Betancourt and his girlfriend, Kalei Bressler, from Salty's restaurant in West Seattle to the dance in his 1964 Impala. The night culminated with Betancourt requesting Shania Twain's, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"

Antone, who loves country music, danced with her great-grandson underneath a sculpture of a 140-year-old western hemlock tree.

Betancourt will participate this summer in the Power Paddle to Puyallup 2018 Tribal Canoe Journey, and will also attend powwows across the country where he will chicken dance.

He wants to finish college, "start working and help my family," Betancourt said.

Like his great-grandmother, he wants to "be an inspiration."