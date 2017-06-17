Click on the links below for updates, results and more from Saturday's Grandma's Marathon from Two Harbors to Duluth.

To get updates and results for any runner in the field click here.

The Grandma's leaderboard is here.

To listen to live audio from the race, click here

Marathon Live Blog from WEBC radio in Duluth.

Grandma's Marathon home page, which includes information about other races that are part of the weekend in Duluth.

Grandma's Twitter feed and hashtag #Gmas17