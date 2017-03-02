Gov. Mark Dayton is undergoing surgery Thursday morning at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester to remove his prostate and prevent the spread of cancer to other organs.

Dayton in late January revealed he had prostate cancer, a day after a public health scare when he fainted during his State of the State address at the Capitol. The condition is highly treatable and the governor is expected to resume a normal schedule as soon as Monday.

The surgery was set to begin at 7 a.m. and last two hours, a Dayton spokesman said.

Dayton traveled to Rochester Wednesday night in preparation for his morning procedure. Dayton on Tuesday said that he expects to return to his residence on Saturday and be back at work Monday.

His spokesman said he would be in contact with his staff and commissioners during his recovery.