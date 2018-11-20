After spending more than a month in Mayo Clinic following post-surgery damage to his lungs, Gov. Mark Dayton said he will return to the governor’s residence in St. Paul in time for Thanksgiving.

He underwent two lower back surgeries Oct. 12 and 15 to improve his leg stability and strength. In the first few days following the surgery, it appeared everything had gone according to plan. Then he started experiencing complications, Dayton told reporters Tuesday via a conference call from Rochester.

“The doctors can’t pinpoint precisely what caused the inflammation in my lungs and the resulting damage to them,” Dayton said.

But his lung capacity is recovering and he is using supplemental oxygen less, Dayton said, and expects to return to St. Paul on Wednesday.

During the hectic election season, news of Dayton’s hospitalization has flown under the radar. Some Minnesotans have questioned whether the governor did enough to inform the public about his prolonged hospitalization.

“We haven’t been hiding the fact that I’ve been here and am still here,” he said, noting they made it clear he was still at the hospital on Halloween and during the deer hunting opener.

He was not able to participate in traditions like handing out candy to children on Halloween or pardoning a Thanksgiving turkey, Dayton said. He has been conducting business remotely rather than having face-to-face meetings, he said, though a number of his senior staff members, including Chief of Staff Joanna Dornfeld and Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans, have been traveling to Rochester for meetings with him.

“Other than those restrictions, there really hasn’t been any functional difference in how I’ve operated from here vs. being at the residence,” Dayton said.

Apart from the times he was under anesthesia — during the two surgeries and a follow-up procedure to clean out infection — Dayton said he was conscious and the procedures haven’t impacted his cognitive function.

The transition between his administration and Gov.-elect Tim Walz appears to be going smoothly, Dayton said, and he has talked with the incoming governor over the phone since Election Day. Dayton said he plans to meet with Walz in person as early as next week to talk about the transition, though they haven’t set a specific time yet.