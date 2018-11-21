Gov. Mark Dayton checked out of Mayo Clinic on Wednesday after a stay of longer than a month, and returned to the governor’s residence in St. Paul.

“Back in time for Thanksgiving,” Dayton said as he greeted a small group of reporters outside the Summit Avenue mansion, going on to wish Minnesotans a happy Thanksgiving.

Dayton had two back surgeries in mid-October, which caused complications with his lungs that kept him laid up at the Rochester hospital until Wednesday. In less than two months, he is leaving office.

Dayton told reporters in a conference call on Tuesday that while his hospital stay was longer than expected, he was able to keep working remotely by keeping in close touch with top aides and advisers.

Dayton said Wednesday he was excited to see his two dogs Wednesday night, and his grandchildren on Thanksgiving morning.

