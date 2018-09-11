Gov. Mark Dayton is meeting the new managers of the half-built Essar Steel Minnesota project in Nashwauk Tuesday and learning details of plans to restart construction of the $2 billion taconite project that has been mired in controversy for years.

Essar Steel filed for bankruptcy in July 2016 and has since endured tumultuous changes of ownership and legal brawls that have cast doubt on whether the massive project will ever be completed.

The new owners of Essar, now renamed Mesabi Metallics, are expected to tell Dayton and Nashwauk officials that the project will go on. The company is now controlled by Nubai Global Investment in the British Virgin Islands, which bought it from Virginia businessman Tom Clarke.

The Mumbai-based owners of Essar Steel first bought and leased the Nashwauk property in 2007 and began building a massive ore and taconite processing complex. But progress sputtered on and off due to chronic financing problems.

The entity filed bankruptcy more than two years ago. It emerged from bankruptcy court protection in December with new owners and a host of new battles — including lawsuits between new and past owners, and lawsuits against the state and also from Cleveland Cliffs, which made no secret that it wanted the Nashwauk mining property.

In December, Cleveland Cliffs went so far as to buy up huge parcels of land in and surrounding the project. It also repeatedly challenged the project's ownership in court.

Dayton is scheduled to meet with Mesabi's new interim CEO Gary Heasley. Nubai appointed Heasley as the head of the operation after ousting former CEO Tom Clarke earlier this summer.