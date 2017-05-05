One of the goats gnawing on invasive species along the Mississippi River bluff in St. Paul was kidnapped and taken for a high-speed ride early Friday.

St. Paul Police found the goat named Gordy in the back of a Yukon Denali after a two-mile chase, police spokesman Steve Linders said. Gordy had an orange extension cord wrapped around his neck.

The incident began as police were patrolling near Indian Mounds Park just before 1 a.m. and a Yukon Denali blew through a stop sign, almost hitting the marked police car. When officers tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver sped away. About two miles later, the driver lost control and hit a car parked in the driveway of a home, Linders said.

Four men then jumped from the Denali and ran. Police caught two 29-year-old men then found Gordy in the cargo area of the vehicle. Gordy was unharmed.

Back at the park, police learned the fencing containing the other 29 members of Gordy's crew had been damaged.

"Several of his colleagues had escaped," Linders said. The goats didn't get far. Police and park security were able to goad the goats safely behind the fencing.

Two 29-year-old men were arrested on potential charges of gross misdemeanor theft and fleeing police. They are being held in the Ramsey County jail.

Since Tuesday, 37 animals from Goat Dispatch have been working inside a fenced section of Mississippi River parkland. The goats are gnawing on unwanted vegetation such as buckthorn. The lightweight four-legged goats can easily navigate the craggy bluffs and they love to snack, according to the city.

This is the first time the city has used the animals to try to control the spread of invasive species.

Parks spokeswoman Clare Cloyd said staff will review security in an effort to ensure that this is the last time a goat is kidnapped.

