St. Cloud – Freshman Taylor Heise and junior Sarah Potomak each scored two goals as the Gophers defeated St. Cloud State 6-2 on Friday night in WCHA hockey in the first game of a home-and-home series before an announced crowd of 542. The victory extended Minnesota's unbeaten streak against the Huskies to 42 games (41-0-1).
Heise scored both of her goals in the final eight minutes of the opening period, giving the No. 3 Gophers (4-0-1, 2-0-1 WCHA) a 3-0 lead. The second came on a power play with 1:09 left in the period and was the eventual game-winner. Potomak had a goal in the second and another, on a power play, in the third.
The Gophers outshot the Huskies 50-18 and had the only four power plays of the game, scoring on two of them.
Nicole Schammel and Kelly Pannek had the other goals for Minnesota; Taylor Wemple and Jenniina Nylund of SCSU (2-3, 0-1) scored the first two goals of the second period, cutting Minnesota's lead to 3-2.
Alex Gulstene made 16 saves for the Gophers, Emma Polusny 44 for the Huskies.
