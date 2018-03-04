INDIANAPOLIS - After her motivational speech in the locker room before Saturday’s semifinal against Ohio State, Gophers coach Marlene Stollings could sense her team was determined to make a statement.

The Gophers already solidified their NCAA tournament chances with a victory against Iowa in the quarterfinals, so there was no pressure. They wanted to shoot for a conference tournament title, but came up short.

Carlie Wagner, Kenisha Bell and Gadiva Hubbard combined for 73 points Saturday, but Minnesota fell 90-88 to the No. 13 Buckeyes at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Gophers (23-8) were trying to make their first appearance in the Big Ten tournament final since 2005, but they have to settle now for waiting to see where they will be seeded in the Big Dance.

After Hubbard’s three-pointer cut it to a two-point deficit, Ohio State’s Makayla Waterman missed two free throws to set up a last play for the Gophers to tie or win the game.

Kenisha Bell, right, drives to the basket during the 2018 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN on Saturday, March 3, 2018.

Following a timeout, Wagner threw up a heavily contested shot at the buzzer that went errant.

Bell, who had a team-high 27 points, gave the Gophers an 85-79 lead after a twisting scoop shot with 4:40 left in the fourth quarter.

A crowd of mostly Buckeyes fans went silent while their team was scoreless for nearly five minutes. But they used a 7-0 run to take a one-point lead with under a minute on Alexa Hart’s basket off the glass.

Stollings watched as Bell drove the lane and lost the ball out of bounds with a chance to take the lead. After reviewing the play, the officials gave Ohio State the ball back with 34.6 remaining.

Kelsey Mitchell, who finished with 30 points, then hit two free throws for an 85-88 advantage.

The Gophers led 32-22 after the first quarter behind Wagner’s 19 points, the most in a quarter for any U player all season. They trailed by seven early but ended the period on a 19-4 run and shot 52 percent from the field.

In the second quarter, Mitchell rallied her team to erase the double-digit deficit. Minnesota also lost Hubbard when she was hit in the nose early in the quarter. Hubbard had 10 points in the first quarter, but she had an ice pack on her face on the bench for most of the period. Ohio State led 51-50 at halftime.

After scoring 24 points in the first half, Wagner cooled off in the third quarter, but the Gophers still took a 63-56 lead after Bell’s layup with 6:53 left.

Mitchell picked up her third foul a minute later hacking Bell on a drive, but she stayed in the game switching defensively to another player.

That allowed Bell to take advantage. The former Bloomington Kennedy star had 14 points in the third quarter, including a layup at the buzzer to give her team a 77-75 going into the final 10 minutes.