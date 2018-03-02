The first chance for the public to get a glimpse of the 2018 Gophers football team comes March 27, when coach P.J. Fleck will hold one of three spring practice sessions that are open to the public.

Fleck on Friday announced the Gophers’ spring practice schedule, with the first of 15 practice dates on Tuesday and the last on April 16. Along with the March 27 session that is open to the public beginning at 4:45 p.m., the April 3 practice at 4:45 p.m. will be open to the public, as will the April 14 spring game at noon at TCF Bank Stadium. The open practice locations for March 27 and April 3 will be announced later.

The Gophers will practice Tuesday and Thursday, then are off for spring break before returning for 13 practice sessions beginning March 20.

The complete dates of spring practice are: March 6, 8, 20, 22, 24, 27 (open to public), 29, 31; April 3 (open to public), 5, 7, 10, 12, 14 (spring game, open to public) and 16.

Minnesota, which went 5-7 in Fleck’s first season, opens the 2018 season on Thursday, Aug. 30 against New Mexico State at TCF Bank Stadium.