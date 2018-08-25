The fourth-ranked Gophers got the volleyball season off to a rousing start Friday, sweeping Florida State 25-17, 25-21, 25-21 at Target Center in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

In the arena where the Final Four will be played in December, the Gophers got a match-high 14 kills from sophomore Stephanie Samedy, the most potent weapon in a balanced attack. Sophomore Jasmyn Martin added 11 kills, and sophomore Regan Pittman and junior Taylor Morgan had eight each. The Gophers outhit the Seminoles .268-.190.

Senior setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson finished with 35 assists, 13 digs and five aces, serving three during an 8-0 run in the third set.

The Gophers used nine players in the opener, including two freshmen: libero/defensive specialist CC McGraw of Prior Lake and outside hitter Adanna Rollins of Carrollton, Texas. Both were their state’s prep players of the year in 2017, and both enrolled at the U in January to get a head start.

Saturday, the Gophers finish the weekend with a 7 p.m. match against North Carolina. The Tar Heels were swept Friday by ninth-ranked Wisconsin, 25-13, 25-18, 25-16. The Badgers play Florida State in Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. match.