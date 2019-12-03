One dominant performance was enough for Stephanie Samedy to be named Big Ten player of the week.

The Gophers junior opposite hitter received the honor for the third time in 2019 after she had 21 kills on 40 attempts in a victory at Penn State to close the regular season on Saturday. It was the only match she played in over the weekend, as she sat out Friday’s victory at Rutgers.

The Gophers’ Kylie Miller was named Big Ten setter of the week for the third time, after she averaged 11.71 assists per set against the Scarlet Knights and Nittany Lions.

The Gophers (23-5) finished the regular season ranked seventh in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, flipping places with Penn State, which fell to eighth. They begin the NCAA tournament vs. Fairfield on Friday night at Maturi Pavilion, with the winner facing Iowa State or Creighton on Saturday.

U linemen to transfer

Two Gophers offensive linemen have decided to transfer.

Scalia

Redshirt junior Ben Davis and redshirt sophomore Nate Umlor announced their moves Monday on Twitter. They both said they entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal.

Davis will be a graduate transfer. The Gophers honored him, along with fellow redshirt junior defensive lineman Connor Novak-Goar, on senior day Saturday along with the 13 players who had exhausted their eligibility. Davis, at 6-4 and 305 pounds, is a California native who joined the Gophers in 2017 after one season at American River College. He played in eight games in 2018 mostly on special teams and made only one appearance against Maryland this season.

The 6-5, 300-pound Umlor is from Michigan and came to the Gophers as a defensive lineman in 2017. He played in 11 games and started seven that first season, making 11 tackles. He redshirted last season, playing in only the Quick Lane Bowl. As an offensive lineman this year, he played in four games.

• Douglas Emilien, a wide receiver out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., said on Twitter that he will join the Gophers in 2020. The 6-foot, 175-pound receiver, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com, visited the campus this past weekend. He is the 24th member of the Gophers’ 2020 class.

MEGAN RYAN

Etc.

• Gophers women’s basketball guard Sara Scalia was named Big Ten freshman of the week after scoring 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting, including 4-for-5 on three-pointers, in a 101-56 victory over Bryant on Tuesday. The Stillwater High School product also had seven assists and two steals. The Gophers visit 2018 national champion Notre Dame on Wednesday.

• Minnesota State Mankato (12-1-1) retained the top spot in the United States College Hockey Online men’s poll, getting 44 of 50 first-place votes. Preseason No. 1 Minnesota Duluth (7-6-1) fell six spots to No. 14 after getting swept 4-1 and 3-1 by the Mavericks in Mankato over the weekend.