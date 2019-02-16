Senior Eric Schierhorn, making his first start in goal in 1½ months, made 21 saves and sophomore forward Scott Reedy scored the game-winning goal in the middle of the third period as the Gophers upset No. 2 Ohio State 4-3 on Friday night in a Big Ten hockey game at Value City Arena.

Reedy redirected a shot by Tommy Novak for his fourth goal of the season. It put Minnesota (12-14-4, 9-9-3 Big Ten) ahead 4-2.

With four minutes left, Ohio State (19-6-4, 12-4-3-2) pulled its goalie early and the strategy worked for one quick goal. Quinn Preston scored with 3:35 to play to get the Buckeyes, riding a seven-game winning streak, within one but they could not get the equalizer.

Defenseman Jack Sadek gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead with 3:16 left in the opening period. He scored on a quick wrist shot from just below the blue line.

The lead grew to 2-0 on a pretty play at 11;56 of the second. Sammy Walker, carrying the puck down the right side, dropped it back to Blake McLaughlin on a blind pass at the end line. McLaughlin centered the puck to Nathan Burke in the slot, who despite being pulled down, poked the puck past Buckeyes goalie Sean Romeo.

Ohio State’s John Wiitala cut the Gophers’ lead to 2-1 with 15 seconds left in the middle period. The goal came off a faceoff — on the Buckeyes’ second shot of the period.

The third period got a lot more wild as each team scored twice.

Junior defenseman Ryan Zuhlsdorf gave the Gophers a 3-1 lead just over six minutes into the period on a slapshot from the slot, inches inside the left post. He had not scored in 99 games. It was his third career goal. He had two goals as a freshman.

Sam McCormick answered for OSU 2½ minutes later, stuffing a puck behind Schierhorn after a shot banked off the endboards to the side of the net.

The goals by Reedy and Preston completed the scoring.