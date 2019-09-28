The Gophers cross-country program will host the 34th annual Roy Griak Invitational on Saturday at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights. It is one of the largest meets in the country, with four college and four high school races.

The men's Gold (Division I) race will open the Griak Invitational at 9:30 a.m. and be followed by the women's Gold (Division I) race at 10:20 a.m. The meet is named in honor of legendary Roy Griak, who served as the head coach of the Minnesota men's cross-country team from 1963-1996.

U soccer loses

The Gophers women's soccer team lost 1-0 to Penn State on Friday night at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium in its Big Ten home opener. Freshman Ally Schlegel scored the only goal — her team-leading seventh — in the seventh minute of the extra period.

Maddie Nielsen made the initial diving save on a 20-yard shot from the top of the box, but before Nelson could recover, Schlegel got to the loose ball and found the net.

Minnesota (1-7-2, 0-3 Big Ten) falls to 6-21-1 all-time vs. the Nittany Lions (6-4-1, 2-1).

Etc.

• The Gophers men's golf team will compete in the Macdonald Cup in New Haven, Conn. Yale is the host team of the 36-hole tournament, which opens Saturday.

• Meghan Peyton, the Augsburg men's and women's cross-country coach, will run in the prestigious Berlin Marathon on Sunday. She has already qualified for the U.S. Olympic marathon trials in Atlanta on Feb. 29.