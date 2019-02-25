– Midway through the first half Sunday night trailing by eight points at Rutgers, Gophers coach Richard Pitino nearly had his entire body on the court while screaming at his players to wake up.

Road games have been brutal for Minnesota this season.

It looked to be that way again until Gabe Kalscheur started drilling three-pointers like it was his backyard hoop.

The freshman from DeLaSalle hit five three-pointers in the first half and scored a team-high 21 points for the Gophers, but it wasn’t enough in a 68-64 loss against the Scarlet Knights at Rutgers Athletic Center.

Geo Baker followed a clutch three-pointer with two free throws with 15.2 seconds left to give Rutgers a 66-63 lead.

The Gophers (17-11, 7-10 Big Ten) had one last chance to tie the game when Jordan Murphy used a pump fake to draw a foul on a three-point attempt, but he made just 1-for-3, including an airball on the first shot.

Rutgers 68, GOPHERS MEN 64 Thursday: 8 p.m. at Northwestern (ESPN2)

Daniel Oturu, who had 20 points and eight rebounds, was fouled on a dunk with 43.8 seconds left, but he missed the three-point play opportunity to tie it at 64.

It was a bitter ending for what could be a loss that pushes Richard Pitino’s team out of the NCAA tournament contention for now.

Minnesota trailed 18-10 when Kalscheur hit his second three-pointer of the game to ignite a 15-2 run. Minnesota led 38-25 at halftime after a fifth three from Kalscheur, who responded from a five-point performance in a loss vs. No. 7 Michigan.

After shooting just 1-for-10 from beyond the arc against the Wolverines, the Gophers made six threes in the first half, but they struggled once the jumpers weren’t falling.

Oturu’s basket to start the second half gave the Gophers their biggest lead of the game at 37-28, but Rutgers rallied by scoring off its defense.

Minnesota had only four turnovers in the first half, but five early turnovers turned the momentum over to the home team.

Eugene Omoruyi, who was injured when the Scarlet Knights fell 88-70 in Minneapolis on Jan. 12, scored back-to-back baskets for a 16-6 run to put his team ahead for the first time in the second half.

Montez Mathis, who had a team-high 18 points, dunked off a steal to give Rutgers a 48-45 lead with under nine minutes to play.

It wasn’t the first time the Gophers saw a second-half lead in a road loss. They were up 13 points before going into an offensive funk in a loss at Purdue. They saw a seven-point lead evaporate before losing on a buzzer-beater at Michigan.

Pitino was 1-7 in road games entering Sunday, including five straight losses away from home. To get the first NCAA tournament bid since 2017, the Gophers needed to respond Sunday night going into a second straight road game Thursday at Northwestern.

Murphy, Dupree McBrayer and Amir Coffey combined for just 23 points on 9-for-31 shooting in the Gophers’ loss on Sunday.