OFFENSIVE MVP

Rashod Bateman, Gophers

He racked up yardage after his catches and then made a spectacular, one-handed touchdown grab, finishing with 132 receiving yards.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Jordan Howden, Gophers

The sophomore safety from Las Vegas, thrust into a key starting role, led the team with 12 tackles and broke up two passes.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Touchdowns called back because of penalties for South Dakota State.

190 Yards gained in the third quarter by South Dakota State, to 20 for the Gophers.

18 Plays on the Gophers’ first TD drive, which went 91 yards and took 10:05.

11 Completions in 13 first-half passes for Tanner Morgan.

16 Consecutive nonconference victories for the Gophers.

JOE CHRISTENSEN