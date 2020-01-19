– With so many Big Ten basketball teams this season getting crushed on the road, it came as no surprise the Gophers continued that trend Sunday afternoon.

It wasn’t necessarily the margin but how his team was outplayed that had Richard Pitino frustrated in a 64-56 loss at Rutgers.

The Gophers (10-8, 4-4 in the Big Ten) ranked third in the Big Ten with a plus-5.3 rebounding margin entering the game, but they were beaten 45-35 on the glass. They gave up 15 of Rutgers’ 20 offensive boards in the first half alone.

Playing in front of their third straight sellout crowd, the Scarlet Knights (14-4, 5-2) improved to 11-0 at home after keeping Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu in check for most of the day.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore entered the game averaging 23 points and 13 rebounds in conference play, but he was held to zero field goals in the first half.

Oturu, who finished with a team-high 19 points and nine rebounds, finally found his rhythm late in the second half. By then, it was too late for the Gophers, who dropped to 0-6 in true road games this season.

Jacob Young’s layup extended the Rutgers lead to 47-33 with 11:29 left in the second half, but Oturu sparked a 9-2 run with eight straight points, including a jump hook to make it 49-42 around the eight-minute mark.

The Gophers remained within seven points under three minutes, but Geo Baker beat the shot-clock buzzer with a three-pointer from the corner to make it 59-49 with 2:25 to play.

The Scarlet Knights, who were among 12 Big Ten teams projected to make the NCAA tournament as of Friday, are trying to earn their first trip to the Big Dance since 1991. They’re off to an impressive start with other home victories over Wisconsin, Penn State, Seton Hall.

Pitino’s team has a 4-0 record in the Big Ten at home, but the Gophers lost for the fourth team in league play on the road Sunday. Their path won’t get any easier with two of the next three games away from home, including Thursday at Ohio State and at Illinois on Jan. 30.

Payton Willis was the only other Minnesota player in double figures with 12 points, but he went scoreless in the second half.

Young, Harper and Montez Mathis had 11 points each for the Scarlet Knights, who held the Gophers to 36% shooting from the field.