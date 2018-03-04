The Gophers football program on Sunday received their fourth verbal commitment for the recruiting Class of 2019, when offensive tackle J.J. Guedet of Washington, Ill., announced via Twitter that he has accepted Minnesota’s scholarship offer.

Guedet, 6-7, 255 pounds, is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. He visited the Gophers on Saturday for the team’s Junior Day and gave coach P.J. Fleck his commitment on Sunday morning. Guedet also had offers from Illinois, Iowa State, Iowa, Louisville, Duke and Boston College, among others.

Guedet joins Eden Prairie quarterback Cole Kramer, Owatonna athlete Jason Williamson and St. Peters, Mo., long snapper Brady Weeks as players who have committed to the Gophers for the Class of 2019.