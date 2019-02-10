1 p.m. vs. Northwestern • Williams Arena • BTN, 96.7-FM

U tries to sweep Wildcats

Gophers update: The Gophers (16-7, 5-7 Big Ten) have won three straight, two on the road, ending a stretch in which the team lost seven times in eight conference games. Now they get a rematch with Northwestern (14-9, 7-5), the team the Gophers started this streak against in Evanston, Ill., on Jan. 31. The streak also included a home win against then-No. 17 Rutgers and a victory at Indiana on Wednesday. Heading into this weekend, Gophers G Kenisha Bell was third in the Big Ten in scoring (18.7), led the nation in free-throw attempts (196) and was tied for third in free throws made (133). Bello is third in the nation in both total rebounding (13 per game) and offensive rebounds per game (5.3). Gophers G Mercedes Staples was wearing a boot on her sprained ankle as late as Friday; she missed the Indiana game. Coach Lindsay Whalen reiterated Friday that injured G Gadiva Hubbard, who had foot surgery Oct. 19, likely would not play this season and could redshirt.

Wildcats update: This will be a different team from the one the Gophers beat earlier. Jordan Hamilton, a stretch four, was just getting back from injury and came off the bench. Also, former Elk River standout Abi Scheid is back from injury, meaning the Wildcats’ starting lineup will have two new faces. Hamilton is averaging 9.1 points per game and is the team’s most prolific three-point shooter. Scheid is averaging 11.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Kent Youngblood