NCAA champions twice in just the last four seasons, Nebraska’s volleyball team wins wherever it goes in November.

Even if that place is Maturi Pavilion.

– and hadn’t won there since November 2014.

That is, until their resilient 25-22, 25-18, 18-25, 11-25, 15-3 victory over the Gophers Friday night.

Nebraska improved to 59-3 in November and December these last five seasons and also won its seventh consecutive match since a five-set loss at Purdue nearly a month ago.

The Huskers did so by reversing course after they got thumped in the fourth set, just as the Gophers did in a less dramatic way after they lost the first two sets.

Defeated by 14 points in that fourth set, Nebraska’s blocking and hitting came back alive in a fifth set it dominated.

The Gophers now head toward Saturday’s Senior Night against Iowa having lost to both highly ranked Wisconsin and Nebraska in the first three matches of their current four-match home stand.

Nebraska hadn’t won at the Pavilion since Oct. 22, 2014, well before the Huskers swept Texas for the 2015 national championship and beat Florida in four sets in 2017.

They also were runner-up to Stanford last season at Target Center in a Final Four Gophers fans will always remember because their team wasn’t there.

The Gophers lost Friday for the fifth time in 25 matches this season, but welcomed valued senior setter Kylie Miller back from an injury that sidelined her for much of the past two months and altered the team’s chemistry.

Miller returned after she had played just two matches since late September because of what the team only termed a medical issue.

Without her, the Gophers improvised and adapted, often going to a 6-2 formation that presented two setters, including sophomore Bayley McMenimen, instead of one.

The Gophers rallied in the first set from a 21-15 deficit and twice got within a single point at 22-21 and 23-22 before Nebraska’s Jazz Sweet and Madi Kubik finished the set off each with a kill.

The Gophers never pulled so close in the second set before they changed course after losing the first two sets and won the third after building leads of four, five and six points before leading 22-15 late in the set.

Friday’s match was the third in a four-match homestand before the Gophers finish their regular-season home schedule Saturday against Iowa.

It’s also Senior Night and a chance for say an early goodbye to Miller, Hart, Taylor Morgan and Lauren Litzau.

“The thing I like about Senior Night is it’s a nice way to round out the journey, even though the journey is not done,” McCutcheon said earlier in the week. “The idea of who they are when they get here and who they are when they leave and some of the transformations that have occurred on the way, it’s a really important thing. So it’s great that we get to do it.”

Asked if he has any memories in particular about this senior class, McCutcheon said, “Yeah, a ton. They’ve all come a long way, both on the court and on the court. Our role is to help them be better volleyball players, but try to have an influence on helping them to be better people as well.”