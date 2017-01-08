Gallery: Reggie Lynch (22) attempted a shot while being defended by Trevor Thompson (32) in the first half.

With a top-25 ranking on the line Sunday, the Gophers men's basketball team attracted its loudest and most enthusiastic crowd of the season at Williams Arena against Ohio State.

Among the announced crowd of 11,267 were former Gophers All-America and Lynx star Lindsay Whalen and new Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck, who gave a halftime speech and had the student section chanting, "Row the Boat!"

To say there's more buzz about the Gophers than at this time last year would be an understatement.

Coach Richard Pitino's team had to fight off the desperate Buckeyes team in a 78-68 victory.

In eight months, the Gophers (15-2, 3-1 Big Ten) have gone from a program-worst 8-23 season to its best start in five years and giving fans a program to be proud of again.

"We're not a boastful program," Pitino said. "We just wanted our talking to be done on the court. What's exciting is every game, we've earned the respect back from our awesome fans."

The Gophers had never been in first place in the conference at any point during Pitino's tenure the last four seasons until Sunday. They are in a four-way tie with Purdue, Michigan State and Nebraska.

Amir Coffey had 19 points and Akeem Springs added 18 for the Gophers, who have won three consecutive Big Ten games for the first time since 2014-15.

"If you read some of the stuff they said about us before the season started, it's a positive step," Springs said. "Sky's the limit for us."

Pitino's team likely will be ranked in the polls Monday for the first time since Feb. 4, 2013. The Gophers have been on a mission since they blew a 15-point lead at home to lose 75-74 to Michigan State in the Big Ten opener Dec. 27.

"We dropped one against Michigan State," Coffey said, "but after that we did a good job of picking ourselves up."

Sunday, the Gophers watched a 17-point first-half lead get cut to 49-45 midway through the second half on Marc Loving's three-pointer.

Gophers fans might remember Loving for hitting the winning shot in the waning seconds in an 74-72 overtime loss to Ohio State in the teams' last meeting in Minneapolis in 2014-15.

D'Angelo Russell was dominating for the Buckeyes then. This was a much different team Sunday. Ohio State (10-6, 0-3) trailed 16-3 after back-to-back three-pointers from Coffey and Springs early on.

The Barn roared when Nate Mason nailed a three-pointer to make it 31-14 with 5 minutes, 27 seconds left in the first half. Around that time, Fleck made his way around to meet and greet fans with a camera crew following.

It was all good times for the Gophers until Ohio State went on a 13-2 run to cut it to a six-point margin. Minnesota managed to take a 38-27 lead into halftime, but the Buckeyes would come out much more confident in the second half.

The Gophers looked to be in trouble when it was a two possession game after Reggie Lynch picked up his fourth foul. But Coffey drove down the lane and hammered down a emphatic two-handed dunk to make it 62-55 with 4:50 left.

Lynch, who had 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks, eventually fouled out a minute later. Trevor Thompson followed with two free throws to cut it to 62-59, but that would be as close as Ohio State would get.

Springs' fifth three brought the crowd to its feet, giving the Gophers a 69-60 lead at the two-minute mark. The Buckeyes made one last run to make it a six-point game, but Mason, Coffey and McBrayer combined to hit seven of eight free throws at the end.

Mason had 12 points on 2-for-12 shooting, but he went 7-for-9 at the line.

Jae'Shon Tate led Ohio State with 20 points, but he had seven of his team's 14 turnovers. Thompson had 15 points and 15 rebounds.