– The Gophers remained winless against teams ranked in the top 10 this season on Friday night when they lost to No. 7 Ohio State 3-2 in overtime in Big Ten hockey. Quinn Preston's goal — with 25 seconds left in the 5-on-5 first overtime — gave the Buckeyes their fourth straight win.

The loss dropped Minnesota's record to 0-8-1 against top-10 teams.

"We are awful disappointed," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. "We played a real good hockey game. … We made three glaring mistakes, and they scored on all three. I'm not sure they had three other chances to score."

Junior goalie Jack LaFontaine made 23 saves, including four in overtime, for the Gophers (5-9-3, 2-4-3-2 Big Ten). Tommy Nappier stopped 25 shots for OSU (10-4-1, 6-3).

Defenseman Grant Gabriele's unassisted goal gave Ohio State a 1-0 lead in the opening period.

Minnesota tied the score on defenseman Robbie Stucker's first goal of the season with 1:35 left in the middle period. It came on a power play on a shot from the high slot.

Forward Sampo Ranta gave the Gophers a 2-1 lead on another power-play goal at 1:43 of the third. Ohio State tied the score on Carson Meyer's goal at 12:58.

The loss dropped the Gophers' record in series openers this season to 2-5-2.

"We needed to find a way to score another goal in the early part o the game," Motzko said, "and it just didn't come."

News services