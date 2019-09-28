WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- In the season opener, Rashod Bateman stole the show with his one-handed touchdown catch. In the second game, Chris Autman-Bell’s barely in-bounds grab to force overtime was the highlight. The next game, Tyler Johnson’s 140-yard day and NFL-like receptions led the way.

The slow trickle became a waterfall in the Big Ten opener, as the Gophers beat hobbled Purdue 38-31 at Ross-Ade Stadium, riding the passing game’s unstoppable current. The Gophers are now 4-0, including 1-0 in the conference.

– Purdue on covering receivers and the Gophers on missing tackles.

Senior running back Rodney Smith ran in a 2-yard direct snap from the wildcat formation to start the Gophers. Autman Bell’s 70-yard catch, Bateman’s 45-yard nab and Johnson’s 3-yard score followed. Bateman made another 47-yarder in the second half, and freshman kicker Michael Lantz also made a 31-yard field goal.

Autman-Bell eclipsed a career-high with 97 yards in three catches. Johnson had 73 yards on right catches, and Bateman went for 177 yards on six receptions. Smith, tight end Jake Paulson and sophomore receiver Demetrius Douglas also contributed.

The Gophers, though, did have some unfortunate help. Purdue lost three players in the first half, including its two stars on the same play.

At the end of the first quarter, senior defensive end Tai’yon Devers sacked Purdue starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar. The senior was returning from a Week 2 concussion. This time, he appeared to injure his left shoulder and immediately went to the locker room.

Also on that play, All-American sophomore receiver Rondale Moore planted his left leg and looked to have hyper-extended his knee. He spent significant time in the injury tent before carting to the locker room.

Then in the second half, sophomore offensive lineman DJ Washington also hurt his left leg and had to cart off the field.

Despite those, Purdue’s offense managed 414 total yards, scoring on two field goals and four touchdowns, mostly from freshman running back King Doerue. He finished with 94 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns. He also contributed 32 yards on four catches with another touchdown. All but the first field goal came after the catastrophic injuries to Sindelar and Moore.

The Gophers came into the season knowing their receiver group was strong and their running backs were deep. But so far, only the former has lived up to and exceeded expectations. With the running backs fully healthy for the first time in two years, they accumulated 92 rushing yards. Senior running back Rodney Smith amassed 115 yards on 22 carries to go along with his touchdown and lead that position.

The rush has been a traditional strength for the Gophers, but Fleck and players have repeatedly stated they will do whatever the game dictates to win. Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said all that mattered was having more points than opponents, regardless how the Gophers score them.

On Saturday, throwing the ball was clearly the answer.