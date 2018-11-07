Pittsburgh transfer Marcus Carr spent Tuesday night’s opener on the bench not in uniform because the NCAA still hasn’t made a decision on his waiver request to play for the Gophers this season.

Coach Richard Pitino seemed confident recently that Carr’s waiver would be granted before the season, but the waiting game continues for the sophomore guard.

“Still anxiously waiting,” Pitino said Monday. “Hopefully, we’ll hear something soon.”

The Toronto native averaged 10 points and a team-high four assists and started 27 games for Pittsburgh in 2017-18. Carr was also an All-ACC academic team selection as a freshman.

So what happens if Carr isn’t able to play this season and joins Vanderbilt transfer Payton Willis sitting out?

“I came here because of the environment, coach, and I believe in this team,” Carr said recently. “I believe they have a good chance to compete for a Big Ten title and make it to the NCAA tournament. If I’m not able to play this year, I just hope to get better, work on my craft and just get these guys better every day, because I want to see them succeed.”

Carr’s presence in the backcourt would help the Gophers replace the presence of three-year starting point guard Nate Mason, who graduated. Taking Mason’s spot in the starting lineup Tuesday against Omaha was 6-8 junior Amir Coffey, with sophomore Isaiah Washington playing a backup role.

Coffey had a team-high 15 points in the first half Tuesday and finished with 18. Washington dished out 11 assists.

“We’re still very talented,” Carr said on the U’s point guards. “We have a lot of guys who can pass the ball really well. That’s something we’re going to take advantage of. We move the ball well as a team. We’re unselfish and share the ball. It’s going to be exciting to watch.”

Local freshmen debut

Pitino has made it clear how much he wants to keep the top Minnesota high school players from leaving the state. Yet there’s no better recruiting tool than seeing those players on the court.

Daniel Oturu (Cretin-Derham Hall), Gabe Kalscheur (DeLaSalle) and Jarvis Omersa (Orono) made their Gophers debut Tuesday night. Oturu and Kalscheur started and both scored their first collegiate points in the first half.

The 6-10 Oturu opened the game with a foul and got his first field-goal attempt blocked while trying to slam off a baseline spin move. But the former four-star recruit played the next 13 minutes foul-free while making his presence felt with 10 points and all of his eight rebounds by halftime. He finished with 14 points.