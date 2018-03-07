The Big Ten on Wednesday announced finalists for its 2017-18 season awards, and the Gophers have one player represented.

Forward Casey Mittelstadt is one of three finalists for Freshman of the Year. The Eden Prairie native is up against Michigan’s Quinn Hughes and Michigan State’s Mitch Lewandowski for the honor. Mittelstadt, a first-round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres, has 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points in 38 games this season. Hughes, a defenseman, has four goals and 22 assists in 36 games. Lewandowski, a forward, has 19 goals and 15 assists in 36 games.

Winners of the awards, along with All-Big Ten honors, will be announced Tuesday. Here are the other award finalists:

Player of the Year: Michigan forward Cooper Marody (12-22—34), Notre Dame goalie Cale Morris (22-7-1, 1.92 goals-against average, .945 save percentage) and Ohio State forward Tanner Laczynski (15-26—41).

Goaltender of the Year: Morris, Michigan’s Hayden Lavigne (16-9-3, 2.78, .910) and Ohio State’s Sean Romeo (19-8-5, 2.08, .925).

Defensive Player of the Year: Notre Dame’s Jake Evans (11-27—38, plus-11), Notre Dame’s Jordan Gross (7-17—24, plus-11) and Penn State’s Trevor Hamilton (6-23—29, plus-13).

Coach of the Year: Michigan’s Mel Pearson, Notre Dame’s Jeff Jackson and Ohio State’s Steve Rohlik.