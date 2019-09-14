So far this season, the Gophers have struggled to put away games, instead struggling to pull-out close wins against the likes of South Dakota State and Fresno State.

Against their last nonconference foe Georgia Southern, it was the same story.

The Gophers won a tight one 35-32 at TCF Bank Stadium on Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 41,021. They end the nonconference season 3-0 without having dominating a game and now head into a bye week with Big Ten conference play on the horizon.

Two big plays from Georgia Southern looked to have doomed the Gophers late in the game. But the offense put together a final drive with three minutes, 47 seconds to play, culminating in a 2-yard catch from senior receiver Tyler Johnson, to steal the victory.

While the Gophers started out strong, forcing Georgia Southern’s triple-option offense to a three-and-out, their first offensive drive was a disaster. Sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan nearly threw an interception on his first play and then actually threw one on the next down. That 33-yard return led to a Georgia Southern touchdown from sophomore running back Logan Wright’s 21-yard run. It seemed reminiscent of Morgan’s first interception of the season against South Dakota State, where he just failed to judge the time he had to thread the ball to the receiver with defenders descending.

But Morgan made up for that miscue on his next drive, tossing a 73-yard touchdown pass to Johnson. It was Johnson’s first score of the year after battling double-coverage the first two games.

Gophers wide receiver Tyler Johnson pulled down a touchdown catch to put the Gophers back in the lead with 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter as he was defended by Georgia Southern cornerback Monquavion Brinson

Senior kicker Tyler Bass made a 25-yard field goal for Georgia Southern before scored his second of the game, a 7-yard catch.

The Gophers defense made Georgia Southern turn the ball, with sophomore safety Antoine Winfield forcing a fumble and freshman linebacker Braelen Oliver recovering. The Gophers turned that into 4-yard run from Wildcat quarterback Seth Green to build their biggest 21-10 lead.

Another Georgia Southern field goal, this one 45 yards, whittled that down. Then the Gophers basically handed the Eagles a comeback. The Gophers couldn’t convert a third-and-1 and decided to go for it fourth down. But they also failed to make it that half-a-yard, giving the Eagles the ball at the 34-yard line.

– an Achilles’ heel the past two games – with a slim lead.

This third quarter still wasn’t great, but the scored remained the same for both teams, at least. The Gophers added 72 offensive yards while limiting Georgia Southern to 17. And it set the Gophers up for sophomore running back Bryce Williams’ two-yard run to score at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Another big defensive play helped the Gophers, with senior defensive end Carter Coughlin forcing a fumble and senior linebacker Thomas Barber recovering. The Gophers tried to turn that into a field goal, but Georgia Southern blocked it, returning it 77 yards for a score.

Georgia Southern again made a big play, this time from junior linebacker Rashad Byrd. He forced a fumble on a sack as Morgan was trying to pass, then gathered up the ball to return in 44 yards for a score.

Johnson’s third score of the game, though, brought the Gophers back from the brink.