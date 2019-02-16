A Gophers football player was swiftly dismissed from the team last week after University of Minnesota officials learned he was charged with assaulting a police officer.

Maxwell Timothy Janes, 18, was arrested Feb. 8 after Minneapolis police reportedly found him attempting to break into a post office near 1st Street S. and Hennepin Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Authorities say Janes appeared to be intoxicated and later became violent, punching an officer in the face.

He was booked at Hennepin County jail and later charged with assault, obstructing the legal process and fourth degree assault of a peace officer, a felony. Janes was released Monday after posting $20,000 bail.

Paul Rovnak, the U’s assistant athletic director, said Janes was kicked off the team immediately following news of his arrest.

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck issued a statement Friday, calling the behavior “completely unacceptable.”

“We have extremely high standards for members of our team and when those standards are not met there are consequences,” Fleck told the Star Tribune. “Law enforcement officers speak to our team and educate them multiple times a year, and we greatly appreciate those who protect and serve us on a daily basis.”

Janes graduated from Mounds View High School last year. A tight end, he joined the Gophers in the fall as a preferred walk-on, playing in all 13 games on special teams.

