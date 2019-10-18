If P.J. Fleck wants to make sure his newly minted top-20, undefeated Gophers stay humble and focused, he has ample ammunition with updated betting odds on college football's top national contenders.

Per online odds released this week, the Gophers are 75-to-1 to reach the College Football Playoff — while fellow undefeated Big Ten teams Penn State and Wisconsin, both of whom have to visit Minnesota — have 8-to-1 and 7-to-2 odds, respectively, of the same achievement.

Odds of winning the Big Ten? Wisconsin sits at 9-to-5, while the Gophers are only 32-to-1.

I suppose it confirms what we already know: The 6-0 Gophers have earned a certain level of respect, but much work remains to convince folks they are a serious threat and not just a cute little story.

